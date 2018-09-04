ELKO – A joint workshop on subdivisions and proposed revisions to Elko’s subdivision code is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Elko Convention Center.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said the goal is a quorum of both the council and the Elko Planning Commission at the Sept. 18 session. The location is changed from city hall so real estate agents, developers, builders, architects and engineers and others can attend.
“We hope to have a revised draft by that point,” Calder told the Elko City Council at its Aug. 28 meeting.
The city’s plan to update the subdivision code generated interest and concern at a recent Elko Planning Commission meeting so the commission asked city staff to arrange a meeting to focus on the subdivision code update and iron out differences.
A key area of controversy is the city’s requirement that subdivision developers post full bonds or financial assurances for 100 percent of an engineer’s estimate for their project costs. The issue became controversial because at times developers didn’t post full assurances before final plat approval.
When the city enforced the 100 percent code, some thought the city changed its policy.
In a reflection of the issue, Elko City Council lowered the guarantee amount at its Aug. 14 meeting for Great Basin Estates Phase 2 because the subdivision was nearing completion before the final plat came to the council. Back in April, the council reduced the guarantee requirement for the Tower Hill Subdivision for the same reason.
Elko Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said on Aug. 15 the council didn’t compromise on Tower Hill and Great Basin Estates, but instead the issue is “the staff exceeding authority and allowing subdivisions to start construction prior to final plat approval. That’s really what created the problem.”
Several people at the planning commission meeting in early August asked that work on the subdivision code be tabled until a workshop, but the commission voted to proceed with code revisions while planning for the joint meeting with the council.
Planner Cathy Laughlin said then that “nothing was set in ink” but the draft ordinance was a start and revisions would continue.
