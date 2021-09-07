Superintendent, school board ask community for support in filling vacancies

ELKO -- In response to questions recently raised by the community in regard to the legality of the two remaining board members carrying on the business of the board and the district, the Elko County School District, in coordination with legal counsel, released the following statement this week:

The majority of the members of the board of trustees constitutes a quorum for the transaction of business. When there are vacancies on the governing body, the vacant seats are not counted and the quorum consists of a majority of the remaining members.

NRS 386.330(4) contains the mandatory quorum and voting requirements for all Nevada public school boards.

According to the statute, "A majority of the members of the board of trustees shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business, and no action of the board of trustees shall be valid unless such action shall receive, at a regularly called meeting, the approval of a majority of all the members of the board of trustees."

The ECSD Board of Trustees has taken the legally correct stance that it may hold meetings and conduct Board business with its two remaining members. This position has been validated by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Nevada Department of Education and Nevada System of Higher Education.