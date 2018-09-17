Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nevada Fire Marshal

Seven fire incidents in the Humboldt County area are being investigated for possible arson.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and Winnemucca Police Department in a collaborative effort with the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Winnemucca Rural Fire, and City of Winnemucca Fire Department are conducting an investigation into a series of wildland fires that have been determined to be intentionally caused by arson.

A total of seven incidents between the county and city jurisdictions are being investigated by detectives and investigators from the involved agencies.

The agencies are asking for anyone with any information regarding these fires to contact local law enforcement at (775) 623-6429 or through Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

