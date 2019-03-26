ELKO – In 2008 the City of Elko created a redevelopment district with the goal of beautifying and removing blight from the downtown area.
Now in its tenth year, the district is bringing in more tax revenue than anticipated and several projects have been completed.
“The consultants told the city when we created the redevelopment area that if we had a 2 or 3 percent continued growth in our tax revenue we would be a very successful redevelopment area,” said City Planner Cathy Laughlin.
Summarizing the Elko Redevelopment Agency’s high points for city council members, Laughlin pointed to a chart that showed the actual growth in revenue.
“Looking at that tax increment revenue at 1.8 million dollars, it’s looking very good,” she said.
The Redevelopment Association of Nevada mission statement is “to eliminate blight and create a vibrant quality environment where public incentives will create the market for private sector investment, all of which improved the quality of life, create value and generate tax increment for additional investment in the area.”
“Because of that, in 2016 we created the storefront improvement program,” Laughlin said. “We approved $50,000 every year for five years. That has been successful to date.”
Laughlin said the committee also formed the demolition grant program in 2017.
“Both of these programs were completed without the city utilizing any of the redevelopment funding for consultants,” Laughlin said. “Instead, we used the help of others such as the Redevelopment Association of Nevada.”
The Elko Redevelopment Agency completed a number of projects in the last three years to spruce up the downtown area.
The downtown paver project cost the committee $304,044.32. Other funds were utilized to equal a total of $482,266.32 for the project. Other large-scale projects included Centennial Tower at a cost of $57,135.56 to the RDA. The Seventh Street utilities relocation job cost $226,892.82.
“The downtown corridor project phasing was approved in 2017,” Laughlin said. “Project number one was the Seventh Street overhead line. That has been completed. Project number two, Centennial Park, the west block ends [at] $250,000, that was also completed. Project number three was the block ends from Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets that is currently being designed and in the process. We are working on some design concepts for that.”
Laughlin said she expects the project to exceed $400,000.
“The project will consist of sidewalks, landscaping and work to the storm drain. There currently are no sidewalks on those block ends or landscaping,” she said.
Laughlin said the committee is on track financially to complete a series of other projects over the next several years.
She highlighted the Storefront Improvement Program that was initiated several years ago. Dalling Hall, the Western Folklife Center, J.M. Capriola and Gerber Law have completed their projects. Other projects are in the works from last year’s funding.
Laughlin credited the city and private investors for helping improve the downtown area.
“I want to emphasize ‘private investment’ because, back to that mission statement from the Redevelopment Association of Nevada, you incentivize these property owners so that you get increased tax increment and therefore have more money to invest in the downtown area,” she said.
A new recognition program is in the works to honor these private investors.
