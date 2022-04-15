The price of freedom: Ukrainians unite themselves and unite the world

Various experts have said that Ukraine will not last more than a week if Russia invades. We not only managed to stop the Russian army -- we rejected them! But our war is not over yet. This was only the first round. Putin and his army are changing their strategy. They are strengthening their troops to put even more pressure on Kharkiv and the entire Donbas region, including Mariupol. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech on April 13.

The president of the country where war continues has stressed that Russia has no plans to stop and he asked the Western partners for weapons: heavy artillery, heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems and combat aircraft.

I am sure that the conflict from 2014 has supported our long-term prospects -- the Armed Forces of Ukraine became stronger and immediately did their job in 2022, stopping the occupier. And while some countries are deciding whether to disconnect Russia from payment systems or not, whether to close the sky over Ukraine or not, we can only rely on our own Armed Forces. Today's sky over Ukraine is very expensive. It costs the lives of many men, women and children …

One can only imagine what the people have been through, who fled from Russian troops in the cities where the fighting took place. I talked to a writer and journalist, Yulia Berezhko-Kaminska. She told me about the horrors of the war she had experienced in Bucha. She was hiding in her house with her daughter, son and husband. Julia had been in Bucha since the beginning of the war. She spent two weeks with her family in the basement.

“It was very scary when the ‘Smerch’ (Rus: Tornado) cluster bombs fell nearby but fortunately they did not explode; it was very scary when a neighboring house caught fire. We were cut off from communication. There was no electricity. There were days when for hours we heard banging and the house was shaking. There were ‘Grad’ cluster bomb attacks, and when the mortar was working next to us it was so loud that it seemed as if a plane was falling on the house. All of that is impossible to put into words. None of us believed that this war could be so brutal and devastating,” she recalls.

Yulia learned about green corridors from her neighbors. At first her daughter tried to flee but she came under fire and stayed with other people in some house damaged by the explosions. Later Yulia and her son escaped. Her husband stayed at home. Now Yulia is in Krakow with her children, sheltered by strangers. Her husband has survived and gotten in touch with his family; now they are waiting to reunite in Ukraine.

"Krakow helps me a lot to recover. It’s a city where you can feel the history, style, taste and beauty. It is not an empty city in the cultural sense. It has its own depth. Also, the house I am staying in now gives me the strength to cope with what is happening -- its comfort, peace, books, paintings, grand pianos… It reminds me of my home spirit. In general, at such moments a person holds onto simple things,” says Yulia.

Olesia Strotsen has a different story. She is from the Ternopil region of Ukraine. Her husband was working in London even before the war began. Her sister was working in Poland. Olesia together with her own child and her sisters left for the border on the very day the war began, February 24. But she remembers there were such great traffic jams on the road that they managed to reach the border only in the evening of February 25. If it hadn't been her mum and dad who were driving Olesia with the kids in their car to the border, she might have turned back. She had practically no strength left, but her sister was panic-stricken abroad.

At last Olesia and the kids crossed the border. Her husband flew to Poland from Great Britain. Olesia had had all the necessary papers to join the husband prepared before the war, but it took much more time to have the papers for her child made. They had to stay in Poland for a month and only after that they left for London where they are living now.

“We applied for family reunification, so we are not 100% refugees. But we also received financial help. Besides, many people brought toys and supplies -- It's very pleasant…” Olesia says.

She recalls getting anxious after reading news before the war. She was particularly worried when countries began to evacuate their ambassadors from Ukraine. But when she talked to her relatives, they told her that the war was just impossible, as we were living in a modern, civilized world. Things turned out otherwise.

“My soul ached when I was locking the door of my house. I had no idea when I would come back and whether there would be a place to come back to. I remember getting to the border; I remember those huge crowds of people. Some kids were crying while walking to the border. So were some mothers, from exhaustion. It was impossible to buy anything at the pharmacy, it was difficult to fuel the car. Checkpoints began to appear on the roads. The queue at the border stretched for about 20 kilometers. Some of my relatives couldn't cross the border at all; they returned to Ternopil and tried again by bus,” Olesia recalls.

“At the same time, the Poles arranged help across the border, there was hot tea, sandwiches. Then we stayed in Warsaw while the necessary papers for England for our child were being prepared. It was hard, as there was almost no vacant housing. Many Ukrainians had rented everything -- it was possible to rent. It got easier when we reached London. My husband continues working. I am going to find a job.”

The secret of Ukrainian invincibility is the uniting of the Ukrainian people. I am riding along with volunteers in Cherkasy region today. They are carrying aid for refugees. There are almost no road signs anywhere. The country has become united as never before. The road signs have been removed to mislead the enemy. The locals know where to go.

Artist Volodimir Sinusik is in charge of logistics. He has personally handed off 150 parcels.

He was just getting ready for a trip abroad on February 24 when the war began. He was supposed to leave for Europe -- it was one of his dreams. He had saved the money from sales of his paintings. Volodimir had prepared everything, including his painting materials. He had his tickets for the plane. Last year he visited Athens, where he created a series of paintings. Generally, Volodimir makes paintings, sells his works via the Internet, and has acquaintances in the USA, Canada, France, Great Britain.

“When the war began I was shocked, at a loss. But the next day I came to the Humanitarian Aid Centre and began to work for my country. I made a video to involve other artists. I have sold my paintings and support the Humanitarian Center with the money. Sometimes you suddenly have to buy everything from scotch tape and scissors to expensive medication and such. We help refugees. We deliver food and clothing to them. I cannot paint now. I do not feel fit to do it,” the painter says.

More than 93,000 people from the eastern, southern and northern regions of Ukraine have come to Cherkasy region, which is located in the center of Ukraine. Yet the infrastructure of the region still manages the strain.

“We are working with the refugees, trying to make their adaptation to the region effective. Moreover, if necessary the region is ready to take more internally displaced people. We have more than 26,000 vacant places,” says the governor of Cherkasy region’s military administration, Igor Taburets.

Additionally, Cherkasy region helps businesses looking to relocate away from conflict areas in their search for available facilities and staff. Humanitarian hubs continue their work in Cherkasy region.

“Cherkasy region sends dozens of tons of food and building materials daily to the regions that suffered from the invasion,” Igor Taburets stated. “At the same time, we have sent an ambulance with all necessary equipment to Mykolaiv region. It's for one of their local units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We did this thanks to non-governmental organizations -- Ambulans Ukraina Donation and Citizens of Sweden represented by Nils Abahamsson.

"We are asking the whole world to unite and help us to fight against this brutal aggression. (#ArmUkraineNow) Give Ukraine weapons now so we can defeat this evil together," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his speech on April 13.

By the way, “Latvia has given Ukraine a third of its defense budget in two months,” said President Levits when visiting Ukraine on April 13.

"We in Latvia have already spent one third of our annual military budget for two months to build Ukraine's military power," noted the Latvian president.

Levits has added that there are other NATO member states that help Ukraine and that means a lot. But at the same time, he noted that Ukraine needs the help of all members of the Alliance.

