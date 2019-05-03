ELKO — It’s that time of year again to support the local Special Olympics team.
JR’s Bar & Grill is once again hosting the 21st annual Tip a Cop fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6. Elko area law enforcement will be busy waiting tables and earning tips that will benefit the Special Olympics athletes in Elko.
“We are very proud of their hard work and accomplishments,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Stewart.
The public is encouraged to come to JR’s and Tip a Cop to help support the local athletes.
