{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

ELKO — It’s that time of year again to support the local Special Olympics team.

JR’s Bar & Grill is once again hosting the 21st annual Tip a Cop fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6. Elko area law enforcement will be busy waiting tables and earning tips that will benefit the Special Olympics athletes in Elko.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“We are very proud of their hard work and accomplishments,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Stewart.

The public is encouraged to come to JR’s and Tip a Cop to help support the local athletes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments