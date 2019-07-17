Rep. Dina Titus, a U.S. Representative for Nevada’s 1st congressional district, broke with the rest of the state’s members of the U.S. House of Representatives and most Democrats when she voted Wednesday in favor of moving ahead with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The vote, which was to kill an impeachment push sponsored by Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green, passed 332 to 95, with 137 Democrats voting with all House Republicans in favor of setting aside the proposal to impeach.
Titus was among the 95 Democrats who voted in favor of proceeding. Her office could not immediately be reached for comment. She has been a vocal critic of the president and is helping investigate whether the General Services Administration (GSA), which oversees the federal government’s real estate, ran afoul of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause after Trump was elected president with regard to the lease for the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C. to the Trump Organization. The property was converted into a Trump hotel, which opened in 2016.
Democratic Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford voted with Republican Rep. Mark Amodei to kill the resolution, which was opposed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is wary of a potential anti-Democratic backlash in the 2020 election should the House proceed with impeachment on a party-line basis.
The vote came on the same day that the House voted in favor of holding Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas for documents in connection with a Congressional inquiry into their effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
Titus, Lee and Horsford all voted for that resolution, which passed 230 to 198. Amodei opposed it, which was the first time the House voted on criminal contempt for a Trump administration official since the Democrats took over the chamber following the midterm elections last year.
Federal judges in Maryland and New York have permanently blocked the effort to include the question, and Trump said last week that he would no longer pursue it after an on-again-off-again attempt to include it in the next census. That push was sparked by the Supreme Court ruling last month that the justification the administration had given for adding the question was “contrived” and barred the addition of the question without a more defensible reason.
In March 2018, Ross announced that he had decided to reinstate a citizenship question on the 2020 census questionnaire at the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ), which sought census block-level citizenship data to use in enforcing the Voting Rights Act.
The House votes come a day after a vote to condemn tweets from the president that recommended that four freshman Democratic Congresswomen of color “go back” to their countries of origin.
Tuesday’s procedural effort passed 240 to 187 with Titus, Lee and Horsford voting in favor and Amodei opposing it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.