ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Prosecutors have dropped charges against two day care workers accused of encouraging 3- and 4-year-olds to engage in fistfights in 2016.
St. Louis circuit attorney’s office prosecutors this week filed a memo indicating that although the case against Tena N. Dailey had been presented to a grand jury, there was “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction,” according to a copy of the memo supplied by Dailey’s defense attorney, Talmage Newton IV.
Newton said in a message that he was pleased by the decision.
Mickala Guliford’s case is also no longer publicly visible, which happens when a case is dropped.
The St. Louis circuit attorney’s office confirmed the dismissal.
“We present evidence in thousands of cases to the Grand Jury every year without fanfare or publicity leading to thousands of cases,” spokeswoman Susan Ryan said in a written statement. “In this case, the jurors believed the evidence was insufficient to move the case forward.”
The statement continued that the office understands the community’s concerns about the safety of children.
“Although we knew this was a close call, we believed it was the right thing to allow the Grand Jury to make the decision on this matter,” the statement read.
In November, when Guliford, then 28, and Dailey, then 22, were charged with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, charging documents claimed the 2016 fights left one 4-year-old with a black eye. It was his birthday.
The charges claimed that at least six of the children fought on Dec. 7, 2016, at the Adventure Learning Center at 5440 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis. The fighting lasted 35 minutes and involved at least six children, the charges said, equipped with a padded glove on one hand. The fights were captured on the center’s surveillance video and by one fighter’s 10-year-old brother. A video shows one child crying after a fight, and Guliford “jumping up and down with excitement.”
Both women were originally arrested in 2016 but weren’t charged. After a video of the fighting went viral last year, prosecutors first said charges would not be filed due to “insufficient evidence” before later saying they had obtained additional evidence.
The workers were fired.
