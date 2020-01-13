Tood Pehrson to retire June 30

ELKO – After 29 years, Superintendent Todd Pehrson will retire from the Elko County School District, effective June 30.
Pehrson will formally submit his resignation to the Board of Trustees at the Jan. 14 meeting, which is at the end of his two-year contract.
The search for a replacement will be discussed by the board immediately following Pehrson’s resignation.
“I have included an agenda item to allow the Board to discuss the process they would like to follow,” Pehrson said on Monday. “They could decide to table or put or a search, etc.”
“Ideally,” Pehrson continued, “it would be beneficial to have a replacement before the end of the school year.”
Since Pehrson became superintendent, the school district added Liberty Peak Elementary in Spring Creek, and the board of trustees allowed three more schools to try out a four-day school week.
The district also has had to look at the implications of a new statewide funding formula that could reduce the amount of money the district receives per pupil should it be enacted in the upcoming year.
On Monday, Pehrson praised all he has encountered during his career. “It has been a pleasure serving the students, staff, board, and communities of Elko County!”
You have free articles remaining.
When asked about some of the highlights of his career, he looked back on his journey in education.
“I would say the path of my career is a highlight,” Pehrson said. “Starting my teaching career in a rural school – Ruby Valley – and starting in administration at Wells Combined School allowed me to experience many things, and the most important things are the relationships that have been created over the years.
“Other highlights would be having the privilege of teaching so many kids. I really enjoy seeing them grow up and become successful.”
The board of trustees appointed Pehrson on April 26, 2018, to succeed outgoing Superintended Jeff Zander. Pehrson’s lengthy resume included teaching at one-room schools, combined schools, and middle schools, coaching football and wrestling along the way.
As an administrator, he was the vice principal and athletic director at Wells Combined Schools and was Flag View Intermediate’s first vice principal. Later, he became principal at Sage Elementary.
In 2015, Pehrson served as director of elementary education before his appointment to lead the school district.
In retirement, Pehrson plans to remain in Elko County.
“Spring Creek is home,” he said.
The Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Board Room at 850 Elm Street.