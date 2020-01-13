Tood Pehrson to retire June 30

On Monday, Pehrson praised all he has encountered during his career. “It has been a pleasure serving the students, staff, board, and communities of Elko County!”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When asked about some of the highlights of his career, he looked back on his journey in education.

“I would say the path of my career is a highlight,” Pehrson said. “Starting my teaching career in a rural school – Ruby Valley – and starting in administration at Wells Combined School allowed me to experience many things, and the most important things are the relationships that have been created over the years.

“Other highlights would be having the privilege of teaching so many kids. I really enjoy seeing them grow up and become successful.”

The board of trustees appointed Pehrson on April 26, 2018, to succeed outgoing Superintended Jeff Zander. Pehrson’s lengthy resume included teaching at one-room schools, combined schools, and middle schools, coaching football and wrestling along the way.