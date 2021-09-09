 Skip to main content
Total Eyecare hosts 2021 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest
Drs. Micah Williams, Colby Curtis and Robert Colon pose with the winners of the 2021 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest.  

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Total Eyecare presented the winners of the 2021 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest.

Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Robert Colon host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.

Reading and works of art both require good vision and the optometrists at Total Eyecare stress the need for an eye exam every year for growing boys and girls to catch potential problems early.

Total Eyecare Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest winner

The fifth and sixth-grade winner of the Total Eyecare Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest poses with her artwork. 

First place winners received a $25 gift certificate from Total Eyecare and a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses. Second place winners received a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses.

Tags

