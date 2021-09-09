Total Eyecare hosts 2021 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest

ELKO – Total Eyecare presented the winners of the 2021 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest.

Drs. Colby Curtis, Micah Williams, Spencer McConkie and Robert Colon host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.

Reading and works of art both require good vision and the optometrists at Total Eyecare stress the need for an eye exam every year for growing boys and girls to catch potential problems early.

First place winners received a $25 gift certificate from Total Eyecare and a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses. Second place winners received a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses.

