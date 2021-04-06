Undie 500 doubles donation goal for Communities In Schools

ELKO – More than 1,000 pairs of clean socks and underwear were donated to Elko County schoolchildren in the sixth annual Undie 500 charity drive.

Ignite Life Chiropractic received 1,021 pairs of socks and underwear between Feb. 1 and 26, exceeding the goal of 500 items.

All donations go to Communities In Schools, which will distribute them to children in need within the school district.

In a statement, Ignite Life thanked the community for their “generosity that allowed us to reach our goal this year.”

“We want to extend our appreciation to everyone who donated to the sixth annual Undie 500. It continues to be a pleasure and a blessing to serve our Elko community, and we at Ignite Life Chiropractic are ecstatic with the community’s outpouring.”

The charity drive is one of two hosted by Ignite Life throughout the year.

Kicks for Kids collects shoes for needy children throughout the Elko County School District.

