CARSON CITY — The state’s unemployment rate decreased by another 0.1 percentage point in August 2018 to 4.5 percent, the lowest rate seen since July 2007, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported Sept. 19.
Overall job growth is up 44,800 jobs and grew by 3.3 percent year-over-year. The last time Nevada experienced a stronger over the year growth rate was in June 2017, according to the DETR's August 2018 economic report.
“With another drop in the unemployment rate, increased full-time employment, and a positive outlook for career opportunities in the well-paid jobs of the future, this month’s report highlights how our strong economic growth is benefitting Nevadans across the state,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said. “We must continue to build our state's economy to help ensure Nevada's long-term economic health and future.”
DETR’s report also notes the state's average weekly wages, recently released for the first quarter of 2018, averaged $977 during the first quarter of 2018. This compares to $931 during the same period last year, an increase of $46, or 4.9 percent, year-over-year.
This establishes a new record high, exceeding the previous $955, set in the 4th quarter of 2017. Additionally, wages have increased by an average of approximately 12.7 percent since 2014. During that same time, the increase in consumer prices or inflation, has grown at an average rate of 5.9 percent, suggesting that wages are growing in “real” terms, when adjusted for inflation.
“Following last month’s strong employment report, August’s over the month job numbers returned to a more typical trend in growth. However, with the U.S. unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.9 percent, Nevada narrowed the gap again, falling to 4.5 percent, or just 0.6 percentage points above the U.S.,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for DETR. “The labor market in Nevada continues to tighten, reflected in declining unemployment, still fewer claims for unemployment benefits, and growth in average wages over the year. Overall, the employment picture around the state continues to reflect a strong, growing, and diversifying economy.”
