Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo

SPRING CREEK — The police scanner reported a manhunt in Spring Creek 4:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.

Two male suspects allegedly kidnapped two females in Elko then let them go on Boyd-Kennedy Road, according to Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts and the blotter.

The two who were kidnapped are now home and OK, Pitts said.

Nevada Highway Patrol pursued a black or blue BMW to Palace Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road.

NHP Trooper Jim Stewart said a NHP trooper saw the vehicle and chased it into residential areas of Spring Creek.

“It alluded them,” Pitts said.

Because the chase involved high speeds and posed a risk to the public, NHP terminated the pursuit.

“The safety of the public outweighs the pursuit,” Stewart said.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The vehicle was found abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road just beyond the Spring Creek Campground, authorities reported.

“They’re out there someplace,” Stewart said.

The Elko County Sheriff’s department is conducting a search and has used deputies, aircraft and a canine. No suspects had been found as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

3
3
7
4
20

Tags

Load comments