SPRING CREEK — The police scanner reported a manhunt in Spring Creek 4:19 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.
Two male suspects allegedly kidnapped two females in Elko then let them go on Boyd-Kennedy Road, according to Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts and the blotter.
The two who were kidnapped are now home and OK, Pitts said.
Nevada Highway Patrol pursued a black or blue BMW to Palace Parkway and Pleasant Valley Road.
NHP Trooper Jim Stewart said a NHP trooper saw the vehicle and chased it into residential areas of Spring Creek.
“It alluded them,” Pitts said.
Because the chase involved high speeds and posed a risk to the public, NHP terminated the pursuit.
“The safety of the public outweighs the pursuit,” Stewart said.
The vehicle was found abandoned on Pleasant Valley Road just beyond the Spring Creek Campground, authorities reported.
“They’re out there someplace,” Stewart said.
The Elko County Sheriff’s department is conducting a search and has used deputies, aircraft and a canine. No suspects had been found as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
This article will be updated as information becomes available.
Alluded to what?
al·lude
əˈlo͞od/Submit
verb
past tense: alluded; past participle: alluded
suggest or call attention to indirectly; hint at.
"she had a way of alluding to Jean but never saying her name"
synonyms: refer to, touch on, suggest, hint at, imply, mention (in passing), make an allusion to; formaladvert to
"the prosecutor alluded to Dixon's past"
mention without discussing at length.
"we will allude briefly to the main points"
(of an artist or a work of art) recall (an earlier work or style) in such a way as to suggest a relationship with it.
"the photographs allude to Italian Baroque painting"
e·lude
ēˈlo͞od/Submit
verb
past tense: eluded; past participle: eluded
evade or escape from (a danger, enemy, or pursuer), typically in a skillful or cunning way.
"he managed to elude his pursuers by escaping into an alley"
synonyms: evade, avoid, get away from, dodge, escape from, run from, run away from; More
(of an idea or fact) fail to be grasped or remembered by (someone).
"the logic of this eluded most people"
(of an achievement, or something desired or pursued) fail to be attained by (someone).
"sleep still eluded her"
A little editing would have gone a long way here.
