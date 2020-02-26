US forest chief: 'Tough choices' to fund wildfire prevention

“We have a huge backlog to get to but the more we’re able to invest in this, not only is it great for communities but it creates a forest that does a better job of sustaining its own health,” he said Tuesday in an interview. “There are a lot of members on both sides of the aisle who understand the value of landscape-scale restoration.”

Across the West, hotter and drier conditions have combined to make wildfires more intense and destructive as they burn through overgrown forests. California has been among the hardest hit, with its deadliest fire season recorded in 2018 followed by forced power outages in 2019 that utility executives said were necessary to prevent more fires.

It’s been a slow start to the year, but experts say they’re closely watching those pockets of the region that received less than adequate winter precipitation. That includes New Mexico, which has seen its share of catastrophic fires over the last two decades.

Heinrich said there are plenty of areas in the state that could benefit from preventative treatments in the face of a changing climate.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said there’s no longer such a thing as fire season as crews in her state are seeing a blaze every month.