SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is calling OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma a “morally bankrupt” company and heralding that it will be out of the pharmaceutical industry thanks to terms of a tentative settlement with states.
Reyes said in a statement Tuesday that said no dollar amount will undo the pain and suffering caused by the nation’s opioid addiction crisis, but says he’ll use resources Utah gets for opioid treatment, recovery and prevention programs.
Purdue filed for bankruptcy as it works on a multibillion-dollar settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits.
Reyes, a Republican, has supported the settlement. He says he will be one of nine attorneys general on a committee representing states in the case.
