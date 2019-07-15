{{featured_button_text}}
In parts of the U.S. that had high levels of opioid addiction, a new study found a "negative and significant" relationship between opioids and the growth of companies there.

CARSON CITY – A USDA grant will be used to help an Elko clinic address the opioid crisis.

Acting Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley announced that USDA is partnering with 12 rural communities in 10 states to support opioid misuse treatment, prevention and recovery services.

The Vitality Center of Elko received $226,348 to help the private treatment clinic expand a telemedicine project and address opioid misuse disorders. Interactive video equipment will be installed at four locations in Elko and Lyon counties.

This project will expand access to evidence-based practices for opioid misuse disorders, including a medication-assisted therapy program and peer recovery services. Services will be available to more than 10,000 residents.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in planning and building local responses to this monumental challenge,” Baxley said.

USDA is awarding 12 grants totaling $2.75 million through the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program. The projects will support a wide range of services, including video conferencing programs and education and substance misuse treatment.

The Distance Learning and Telemedicine program helps rural communities connect to each other and to the world, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density.

For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/nv.

