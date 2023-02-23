This week, Ukraine marks the Maidan Massacre Anniversary in Kyiv. February 18-20, 2014, became the bloodiest days of Euromaidan when more than 100 protesters were killed. Also this week marks the passing of one year since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which happened on February 24, 2022. On these symbolic dates, U.S. President Joe Biden visited Kyiv as an extremely important sign of support for Ukraine and all Ukrainians.

The dates of the bloody events on the Maidan in Kyiv and the date of the full-scale invasion stand side by side for a reason. It was after Euromaidan that then-president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych fled to Russia, and at the same time Russia annexed the Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and war broke out in the east of the country. Many Ukrainians went to war from the Maidan. They were the first volunteers.

The war with Russia is a permanent phenomenon that has existed for centuries, believes the defender of Ukraine Yuriy Fartushny. In 2014, he went to war from the Maidan, although he had no combat experience. Today, the defender of Ukraine is undergoing treatment. He does not know where exactly he will continue to fight for Ukraine after the cure but he is eager to go back to the front line.

“Our way is only to victory because each of us is fighting for our land. Our motivation is way stronger than Russian occupiers,” says Yuriy.

“I do not attach much importance to the date of February 24 because the war started in 2014. On February 24, 2022, only the scale and means used by the enemy changed. I am convinced that if the state had worked for eight years on arming/rearming, preparing for the liberation of our lands, adjusting society, working with the international community, etc., February 24, 2022 would not have come, at least in the format of mass intervention.”

Journalist Stanislav Kuharchuk got used to war as he started going on business trips to the East in 2014. A full-scale invasion caught him in the East as well. But he says that no one expected such a war as nowadays. He talked to foreign journalists who had been to hot spots, and they were deeply impressed by the scale of military operations launched by Russia in Ukraine.

One foreign journalist told me that since World War II, Europe has not seen such a bloody war as we are facing in Ukraine now. Despite all this, there are civilians who have not been evacuated from the area of hostilities, who live where fierce fighting is taking place. Recently we met a pro-Ukrainian man there. He stayed because he takes care of several infirm old women and no one helps them but him, says Kuharchuk. Now the war journalist wears a protective helmet and bulletproof vest gear, often live-broadcasting under fire.

Living in Cherkasy

I personally live in the center of Ukraine – in Cherkasy city -- and have a chance to communicate with many internal migrants who fled the war zone and headed to the west of the country. Cherkasy became a halfway point for them to stop and to take a rest. And many of those people decided to stay in the city because from here they could move further west or, after the deoccupation of their native places, they could quickly return to their homes.

In Cherkasy, as in other cities of the region, farewells to the fallen soldiers who defended Ukraine from the Russian invaders are often held on the main square. Priests are present at the ceremonies. Also, many families learn to live without men who have been drafted into the army. Many children today are waiting for their parents to return from the war. And my friend went missing in the war.

In addition to internally displaced people the number of armed forces personnel undergoing treatment has increased in the city. One of them is Hryhoriy Chub. He was in the East, in one of the hottest spots of war. He had luck to return from the battle alive but he was wounded and underwent surgery on his leg. Today, Chub cannot fully fight because the modern uniform is heavy and his leg cannot withstand the load. That is why he volunteers, collecting money for equipment that saves the lives of our defenders.

Some of the internally displaced persons remind locals that the war has already been going on for almost nine years, not just one.

Nataliya Duda is changing her place of residence in Ukraine for the second time. She lived in Luhansk (East) when the war started in 2014, then her family moved a little further inland to Severodonetsk. However, in 2022, after a full-scale invasion, Natalya was forced to leave the industrial city of Donbas and went to Cherkasy. In total, there are more than 100,000 internally displaced persons in Cherkasy region according to the official information of the authorities.

Duda still has nowhere to return to. Severodonetsk is currently under occupation. But running ahead, she says that she no longer wants to go back to the east. In Cherkasy, Duda works at a local branch of a French humanitarian organization. Employees of the center travel around the hubs -- centers of mass residence of displaced persons -- and provide legal advice, psychological and medical assistance. Duda is a lawyer, she helps people write applications to claim for damaged property during the war, to renew lost documents. Often people leave their homes very quickly and do not have time to take even the most valuable items.

Attacks from the air

Nowadays all of Ukraine is subject to missile attacks from the air. Air raid alerts sound in Cherkasy region as well as across Ukraine. People are advised to stay in shelters during air raid alerts. On the first day of the full-scale invasion, a couple explosions rang out in Cherkasy region and some people died. As of today, 14 schools, one hospital and 11,000 square meters of living space have been destroyed in Cherkasy region due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. In the summer a Russian air attack hit the bridge across Dnipro River and destroyed a railway, part of it near Cherkasy. The region, as all of Ukraine, suffers from power outages due to the destruction of critical infrastructure facilities by Russian missiles.

That is why some leave Cherkasy region even though it is not a front-line area. For example, Ukrainian designer Olesya Telizhenko left for France. At the end of 2022, a charity event organized by the Rotary Club Pont Audemer was held in Normandy. Telizhenko says that at this event, visitors were introduced to Ukrainian cuisine, Ukrainian culture, and watched a video. The guests were making charitable donations in support of Ukraine. The collected funds were transferred to one of the units of the territorial defense of Ukraine.

The journalist from Luhansk region Yaroslav Nesterenko knows what war is even by the sounds: “Grad (Hail), Smerch (Tornado), Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launchers, mortars, 152 mm caliber artillery shells. ... When Hail fires, the shells fall in a checkerboard pattern, there might be 20, 40 volleys and then it booms around closer and closer. And the mortar shell whistles.”

The journalist is not a military man but the sounds of war will stay with him forever. For some time after February 24 the Nesterenko family, escaping from shelling, lived in the corridor where they placed sofas and basic necessities. But finally the intensity of fighting and destruction increased so much that the family left for the center of Ukraine, trying to save their lives. Soon after they left, their multistory apartment building collapsed from constant shelling. The Russians attacked high-rise buildings because they allegedly believed that there might be Ukrainian military troops on the roofs. Therefore, high buildings disturbed Russians.

Recently the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) awarded Nesterenko within the creative contest "Informational Advancement - 2022". During the first days of the full-scale war he worked mainly as a volunteer. He says that people suffered the most from a lack of information. When electricity, gas, heat, and water were cut off, no one knew where to go and what to do. Volunteers had to collect money to buy food for people in cities besieged by the enemies. The stores were robbed by Russians and stayed empty. Nesterenko walked around bomb shelters sharing food and telling people where to find more. When it was absolutely necessary he convinced people to evacuate. Together with other volunteers he informed locals where the evacuation routes were and helped people to get there.

Human rights violations

While some Ukrainians are fighting the war, others are recording human rights violations and war crimes. Global initiative “Breaking the Vicious Circle of Russia's Impunity for Its War Crimes” (short name “Tribunal for Putin”) in Ukraine unites authorities, mass media, public organizations and NGOs for recording facts of war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers against the civilian population. Cherkasy Human Rights Center is among such organizations. Documenting violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms is carried out in two ways: collecting information about war crimes from open sources and surveying the population by conducting interviews with victims.

The format of conducting interviews with victims and casualties is the most effective, because when working with people we get direct evidence of crimes committed by the Russian Federation military, says human rights defender Taras Shcherbatiuk:

“The most tragic stories were told to us by victims from Mariupol. Terrible things took place there: the murders of civilians and the massive destruction of houses. Thanks to our collaboration with mass media people in the world can learn about all the atrocities committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine. We constantly urge people not to remain silent – to give evidence, to write to international authorities. The work of our organization is aimed at providing an opportunity to further protect the rights of the affected civilian population, to hold the Russian Federation accountable.”

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, this week we mark the ninth anniversary of the most horrific days of Maidan, the anniversary of the beginning of Russian aggression against our country, when there was very little time left before the occupation of our Crimea.

“And now, nine years later, we are more confident than ever that justice will be served. The aggressor state, which has consistently been moving towards becoming a terrorist state, will be held accountable for its crimes. It will be held accountable thanks to the efforts of Ukraine and all our partners, the entire free world, and all those who are now helping us to defend our independence, freedom, and international law and order. We will prevail in this historic confrontation,” stated Zelenskyy after the visit of the U.S. president Joe Biden to Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy on behalf of all Ukrainians expressed his gratitude to all Americans – ordinary people and community leaders, members of Congress from both parties, and all members of President Biden's team – for bringing the relationship between Ukraine and America to a historically most meaningful level.

Zelenskyy said that such an alliance truly strengthens the world.