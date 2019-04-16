Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Brown Bag History
ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Museum welcomes Christopher MacMahon to share his presentation on the Transcontinental Railroad for April’s Brown Bag History. Christopher is a doctoral student at the University of California, Santa Barbara focusing on the 19th-century American West, environmental history, indigenous history, and public history. The presentation will take place at noon April 18 in the museum theater.
Easter Services at Calvary Baptist
ELKO — Good Friday Service and the Lord’s Supper at 6 p.m. April 19.
Easter Gospel Celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. April 20 at Southside Elementary.
Easter Sunrise Service at 5:45 a.m. April 21 at Elko Summit (watch for the signs on the Summit.)
Easter Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. April 21. For more information, call the church office at 738-6840.
2019 Sage-grouse Experience
ELKO —On April 20, people will have a chance to view sage-grouse strutting on a lek. The group will leave Elko at 4:30 a.m. for Ruby Valley. After the lek viewing, the group will return to the Elko Basque Club for a brunch, presentations and hands-on activities concerning the bird.
This free event includes an event souvenir. Reserve a spot by April 15. Email sage@nnsg.org to register. Children 12 and older are welcome with an accompanying adult.
For more information, go to Facebook at sage grouse experience or call 385-8870.
Easter Festival
Spring Creek – Clover Point 4H, Khoury’s Market and Spring Creek Christian Academy will host an Easter celebration from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 20 at 568 Spring Valley Court. This event is for children preschool to fifth grade. Festivities include an egg hunt, the Easter Bunny, petting zoo, jump and slide house, face painting and games. Winners of the coloring contest will be posted. Entries must be turned in by April 18.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
VFW Post 2350 will host the Community Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. on April 21 in the Main City Park. Children ages 1 to 10 are invited to participate in four different age groups. There will be eggs marked for prizes ranging from stuffed animals to cash. Don’t be late.
Easter at Elko Assembly of God
ELKO — Join us for Easter celebration services at Elko Assembly of God Church located at 700 Front Street (by Southside School). Services are at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for morning worship service. There will be no evening service on Easter.
World Tai Chi and Qigong Day
ELKO – The public is invited to join in “One World, One Breath” at 10 a.m. April 27 at the clock tower on the Great Basin College campus. A warm up period will start at 9:45 a.m. The solarium will be the backup location in case of inclement weather.
The event is free and brings people together across ethnic, racial, religious and geopolitical borders in a celebration of human health and healing. http://www.worldtaichiday.org/
Cinco de Mayo Parade
ELKO — The 19th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festivities will be held on May 4. The parade will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko and the festivities will start at noon at the Elko County Fairgrounds. There will be music, coleadero, Mexican food, ballet folkloric performances, face painting, photo booth, various vendors, bounce houses and more.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and non-food vendors. Club Mexicano will accept applications up until April 26. For a vendor application or parade entry application email nanci_29@yahoo.com or contact Nancy at 385-4327 or Ben Cortez at 340-6043.
Jam On!
Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad Street. Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business. 6 to 8 p.m. May 8.
An American Forrest in concert
ELKO — Come enjoy the musical styling of An American Forrest’s new album “Oh Bronder, Donder Yonder.” Whether you want to listen or dance along, it’s sure to be a great time. Bookmark our website for more information as it becomes available at www.westernfolklife.org/event-calendar or visit An American Forrest at www.americanforrest.com/. 7 p.m. May 9 at the Three Bar Theater
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO — Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad Street and enjoy the lively Americana, Folk and Celtic music of Elko’s own Southwind band. The bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance. 6 to 8 p.m. May 15
11th annual Marine Lance Cpl. Raul S. Bravo Run
ELKO – The fundraiser takes place starting a 9 a.m. May 18 at Main City Park. Bravo was killed by an IED March 2007 while in combat in Anhar Province, Iraq. Proceeds go to the LCPL Raul S. Bravo Elko High School Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Marines will travel to Elko to take part in the run.
Tai chi in the park
ELKO – A free tai chi session will be held at 5:30 each Wednesday starting May 22 in Main City Park behind the museum.
Lamoille Country Fair accepting vendors
LAMOILLE — The 44th annual Lamoille Country Fair will be June 30 in Lamoille. Vendor applications are now being accepted for both food vendors and handcrafted booths. The club will accept applications until June 1 or until full. This event is the major fundraiser for LWC. Community donations, Spring Creek High School scholarship and Great Basin scholarship benefit from the fair’s proceeds. For an application visit www.lamoillewomensclub.org. Vendors may also contact Pam Osmonson at 397-2214 or Charlene Mitchel at 374-0315.
Exhibitions of the Western Folklife Center
ELKO – “Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry” is in the Wiegand Gallery and on Elko storefronts. This is a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry. The “I’ve Got Spurs” exhibition highlights handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO — Dancing every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad Street. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. they are offering live music during the $5 dance lesson. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
Beta Sigma Phi seeks members
ELKO – Are you looking for new friends and fun things to do? Would you enjoy a social or community service-oriented group?
Beta Sigma Phi could be just right for you. The international women’s friendship network provides service opportunities and educational programs to its members. There are women of all ages, interests, educational and economic backgrounds. It is the largest organization of its kind in the world. For information about Beta Sigma Phi visit www.betasigmaphi.org or contact Karla Walker at 397-3562.
Alzheimer’s Support Group
ELKO – The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets every second Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace, Elko Senior Center. This support group is designed to provide emotional and social support for those caring for a family member or anyone with Alzheimer’s or dementia. For information call 800-272-3900.
Horizon Hospice support group
ELKO — Those who have experienced the death of someone significant are invited to join Horizon Center Grief Group meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month, except on holidays. The group meets at 1250 Lamoille Hwy, Suite 413, from 6-7 p.m.
The purpose of the group is to provide information about the grief process; to share experiences; and to alleviate the feeling of isolation.
For more information call 778-0612.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning. Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship. Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens? Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 775-397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Watercolor Class
ELKO – Melanie Smith will be offering a watercolor class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elko County Art Gallery located at 407 Railroad St. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring your own. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Email ecacelko@gmail.com for details.
