Whistleblower questions Mormon use of member donations

David Nielsen argued the church owes billions in taxes, and he wants a cut of that as part of a reward the IRS offers whistleblowers.

He stopped working for the company named Ensign Peak Advisors in September after saying in a resignation letter that he could no longer work there after his wife and children had left the faith and asked him to follow them.

Hawkins said the claims are "based on a narrow perspective and limited information."

IRS spokesman Anthony Burke said the agency cannot discuss or confirm the complaint because of the rules of federal tax law.

The allegations bring new attention to the church's finances that faith leaders have long declined to discuss publicly, fueling widespread intrigue and speculation. The church's members worldwide are encouraged to give 10% of their income in a what is known as "tithing."

Church historian D. Michael Quinn estimated in a book published last year that the religion brought in $33 billion in member contributions and an additional $15 billion from its for-profit businesses in 2010. Much of that money is likely spent to operate church buildings, temples and programs, Quinn said.