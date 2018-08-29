Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wildhorse Campground

Damage to the BLM's Wildhorse Campground from the South Sugarloaf Fire

ELKO – The Tuscarora Field Office, Bureau of Land Management Elko District is closing the campground located at the Wildhorse Reservoir until further notice due to fire damage from the South Sugarloaf fire.

The campground located just north of the reservoir sustained significant damage as the fire burned through the facility.

There is damage to shade structures, picnic tables, storage sheds, and one bathroom roof. For public safety the gate has been locked.

“We will assess the damage to the campground and then determine what we can do to reopen campground,” Said Jill Silvey, District Manager.

At this time of there are still closures and restrictions in place because of the South Sugarloaf Fire. Please check the Humboldt-Toyiabe National Forest for updates: https://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf/.

