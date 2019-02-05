ELKO – The storm that passed through Elko County eased in strength as it moved east, but parts of the area were still under a winter weather advisory Tuesday night, according to Elko National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Boyd.
As of midnight Feb. 5 snow accumulations totaled 2.5 inches in Elko and 9 inches in Lamoille. Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches was expected overnight.
“The storm is winding down,” Boyd said. “Most of the snow is heading east of Elko to places like Ely, Wells and Great Basin National Park.”
A winter storm warning was in effect for White Pine County until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Mountain areas were expected to experience 8 to 16 inches of snow, with 4 to 6 inches in valleys.
“Highway 278 south of Carlin is pretty snowy,” Boyd said. “And, if anyone is heading south of Ely on Highway 93, they will need chains.”
Boyd warned that temperatures may plummet to zero, causing icy roads. Blowing snow could also create hazardous driving with possible wind guts.
