A 14-year-old boy was killed and three other teenagers were hurt in a pursuit involving Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning northwest of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Spokesman Cody Thomas said Zayne Yost of Lincoln died at the scene of the crash just after 8 a.m.
Yost was a freshman at Lincoln Northeast High School.
Tucker Fullerton, who coached Yost on his Lincoln Midget football team from his rookie year up to eighth grade, said he noticed the scene just off the Northwest 48th Street exit as he headed out of town on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning.
It was a shock to find out Yost was among those in the crash, he said.
His phone quickly lit up with calls and messages from football parents, players, even teachers reaching out. Fullerton said Yost was a kid other players looked up to. He was proud to coach him for five years.
"He was never the biggest kid on the team, but you couldn't tell him that," he said. "He played like he was a 300-pound linebacker."
Fullerton said Yost had his difficulties and troubles, but had a heart of gold.
"He taught me 1,000 times more than I ever taught him," Fullerton said.
Regardless of what happened, how it happened or who he was with, Fullerton said, people who knew Yost will remember a big-hearted kid with an infectious smile and laugh.
In a news release, the State Patrol said the teen was in a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer that had been fleeing law enforcement west on Interstate 80 and tried to exit onto Northwest 48th Street.
The SUV failed to navigate the turn and rolled, throwing out all four teenagers, Thomas said.
At a media briefing, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said it started at about 7 a.m. when a member of the Fugitive Task Force first spotted the SUV, believed to be stolen, in southwest Lincoln. The vehicle fled, and the deputy stopped the pursuit because of the conditions.
An hour later, a deputy spotted the same SUV near Ninth Street, headed west on Rosa Parks Way. The deputy radioed for a marked patrol vehicle to try to make a traffic stop at U.S. 77. But the vehicle fled again, Wagner said.
From U.S. 77, the driver got onto I-80 heading west, then tried to take the Northwest 48th Street exit but was going too fast and rolled, he said.
Wagner said the sheriff’s office asked the State Patrol to investigate the crash because of the severity of the injuries and because it involved a pursuit.
The State Patrol identified Andrew Fisher, 16; Darius Hayes, 14; and Anthony Moreno, 15; as the injured teens. All are from Lincoln. Hayes is believed to have been the driver.
None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
Thomas said the investigation is ongoing.
