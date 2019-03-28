Zombie arm found in pond

MERRILLVILLE, Indiana — An outstretched hand was visible just above the surface of a private pond, five discolored digits protruding from the water.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday Lake County Sheriff's squad cars and Lake Ridge Fire Department vehicles flanked a front yard at the 3200 block of W. 53rd Avenue in Merrillville after a passerby called police, reporting a hand sticking out from the property's small pond.
Lake Ridge Fire Department Chief Mike Redd pulled on a wet suit, preparing to investigate. He waded through the pond, and as he approached the hand, he pulled on it.
Out came the hand, attached to a white plastic pipe. Redd waved it in the air to his fellow firefighters and police who stood by.
“I knew that's what it would be,” Lisa Harron, the resident, said. “I said it'd better be a Halloween decoration. If it's a body, I'm not staying in this house tonight.”
Harron said she was cleaning up for dinner when police arrived at her door telling her a report of a hand sticking from the small pond in her yard.
“Every year we do a Halloween party and we have a 'zombie walk' in the backyard, one of the decorations must have blown into the water,” Harron said.
Redd said the incident was one-of-a-kind. The only water rescue the fire department has done in recent memory was saving a deer that was trapped in freezing water, he said. He's never responded to a call for a possible dead body, let alone a detached zombie arm, in a pond before.
Monster arm or not, he said the caller did the right thing in alerting authorities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.