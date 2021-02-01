Ninth Circuit Civics Contest focuses on community

SAN FRANCISCO – “What Does Our American Community Ask of Us?” is the theme of the 2021 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, which offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands an opportunity to win cash prizes while learning about the role of the federal judiciary in American democracy.

This year’s contest focuses on important events in American history and global events that have challenged us to find a balance between inalienable rights and collective responsibilities to each other. Students are asked, “How should we as a society strike the appropriate balance within the framework of our Constitution between safeguarding our rights and fulfilling our responsibilities to each other?”

The contest is open to young people in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington state, the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Students in grades 9-12 in public, private, parochial, charter schools, and home-schooled students of equivalent grade status are invited to participate.