NNYSA girls travel soccer takes third place

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek United U7 Girls Travel Soccer Team took third place in the 25th annual Rugrat Tournament held in Las Vegas last weekend.
The team battled for second place, but came up short, losing by one goal to Las Vegas.
The team included Clair Kioski, Kinley Thomas, Brooklyn Bahr, Zailey Young, Marlow Garton, Sami Bailie and coaches Rusty Bahr and Matt Garton. The Spring Creek United U7 Girls Travel Soccer Team is under the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association travel division, which runs both competitive travel soccer teams and recreational soccer for boys and girls U4-U15 in Elko County. Learn more at www.nnysa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.