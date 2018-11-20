NNYSA girls travel soccer takes third place

The Spring Creek United U7 girls travel soccer team, from left: coach Rusty Bahr, Clair Kioski, Kinley Thomas, Brooklyn Bahr, Zailey Young, Marlow Garton, Sami Bailie and coach Matt Garton.

 Submitted

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek United U7 Girls Travel Soccer Team took third place in the 25th annual Rugrat Tournament held in Las Vegas last weekend.

The team battled for second place, but came up short, losing by one goal to Las Vegas.

The team included Clair Kioski, Kinley Thomas, Brooklyn Bahr, Zailey Young, Marlow Garton, Sami Bailie and coaches Rusty Bahr and Matt Garton. The Spring Creek United U7 Girls Travel Soccer Team is under the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association travel division, which runs both competitive travel soccer teams and recreational soccer for boys and girls U4-U15 in Elko County. Learn more at www.nnysa.org.

