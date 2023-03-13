U.S. Navy Concert Band

The Northeastern Nevada community may enjoy a night with the U.S. Navy Concert Band this week.

The band performs at 7 p.m. March 14 at Elko High School Performing Arts Center, 987 College Ave., during its 2023 national tour.

Performances are free, but some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. The latest ticket information is at www.navyband.navy.mil.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy and one of 11 Navy bands around the world. It has performed public concerts and participated in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire, it said in a statement.

Veterans/Military Day at the Legislature

The day-long Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature is March 15 beginning at 8 a.m.

Events included in the day are coffee/networking, the opening ceremony, veterans/Assembly and Senate pairings, and lunch.

Save your seat by going to https:bit.ly/2023VAMDAL.

Limited vendor space is available. Contact James Richardson at richardsonj@veterans.nv.gov.

Ceremony honors veterans, Gold Star families

Vietnam Veterans of America-Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of Reno and the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks are inviting all veterans and the public to attend “Let Freedom Ring” on March 25 at 2 p.m.

This ceremony is remembering and honoring veterans from Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan with a tribute to Gold Star families. The guest speaker is Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.

J. R. Stafford, president of VVA 989 and Kristopher Dahir, board member of the NVMP, will welcome guests. Army veteran 1st Lt. Andy Le Peilbet will read “Those Honored Dead” and the Nevada Veterans Coalition will perform Taps. Peilbet is chairman of the United Veterans Legislative Council.

Dahir and Stafford will offer closing remarks.

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is located at 300 Howard Drive in Sparks. All guests are invited to visit the memorial plaza.

Ghost Army exhibit

The Ghost Army exhibit created by the National World War II Museum has opened at the Nevada Museum of Art.

The exhibit, titled Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II was created in consultation with the Ghost Army Legacy Project, and sponsored by E. L. Wiegand Foundation. The exhibit was most recently at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, Illinois.

Ghost Army features inflatable military pieces, historical narrative text panels detailing unit operations, profiles of unit officers, archival photography and sketches and uniforms from unit officers. The exhibit presents exclusive, original content from The National WWII Museum archives along with a historical artifact collection curated and donated to the museum by GALP. It debuted at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans in March 2020 before embarking on a national tour to share the story of the Ghost Army with communities across the country.

“While the exhibition is on view, the museum will offer free admission to active military members, their families and veterans thanks to generous support from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation.”