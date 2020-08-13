NV Health Centers’ Mammovan coming to Elko County

CARSON CITY – Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, Nevada Health Centers is making them available by parking at various locations the next two weeks. Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur inside the clinic prior to entering the Mammovan. Call 877-581-6266 to make an appointment.
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
Elko: 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., Aug 21-22, Elko Family Medical & Dental Center, 762 14th St.
Wells: 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., Aug. 23, Chimney Rock Medical Clinic, 197 Baker St.
West Wendover: 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., Aug. 24-25, NVHC Wendover Community Health Center, 925 Wells Ave.
NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. The center accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offer a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured.
Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.
