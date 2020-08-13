NV Health Centers’ Mammovan coming to Elko County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARSON CITY – Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. This work is continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To accommodate women who are due for a mammography screening, Nevada Health Centers is making them available by parking at various locations the next two weeks. Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur inside the clinic prior to entering the Mammovan. Call 877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.

Elko: 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., Aug 21-22, Elko Family Medical & Dental Center, 762 14th St.

Wells: 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., Aug. 23, Chimney Rock Medical Clinic, 197 Baker St.

West Wendover: 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m., Aug. 24-25, NVHC Wendover Community Health Center, 925 Wells Ave.