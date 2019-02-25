SPARKS – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will hold an open house on Feb. 27, to gather public ideas for requesting off-highway vehicle grant funds.
The informal open house will run from 2-4 p.m. at the Carson Ranger District Office, 1536 South Carson St., Carson City.
The districts plan to request grant funds from the State of California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR) to enhance and manage motorized recreation in the area. Interested citizens are invited to drop in at any time during the open house and provide ideas for projects and opportunities that could be incorporated into the grants. Representatives from the two districts will be available to answer questions about the grant process and to receive input for developing the grants.
“In the past, the Forest has used these funds to develop and maintain trails and facilities, repair winter storm damage, and hire staff to monitor these areas,” said Cody Nicholes, Carson Ranger District off-highway vehicle manager. “Grant money has also helped fund the Bridgeport Avalanche Center that provides avalanche forecasting for the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area.”
Preliminary grant applications will be submitted to the OHMVR Division by March 4. The public will then be able to comment on the preliminary applications from March 5 to May 6. Final applications must be submitted by June 3. For more information about the state grant process and requirements, visit the OHMVR Division website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
For more information or to submit your ideas, call Cody Nicholes, Carson Ranger District Off-Highway Vehicle Manager at 775-884-8122 or email at cnicholes02@usda.gov.
