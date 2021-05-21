On the Edge of Common Sense: Carniphobia

"Doctor, I'm here because I'm a ... I'm a ... "

"Relax. Many people have psychological conflicts. Lay back on the couch and tell me about it."

"Okay. It's just that I don't know if it's normal or something I should worry about. I'm a ... vegan."

"I see. It's not an uncommon condition among the upwardly mobile. Something like three percent are afflicted at one time or another. The scientific name is Dysfunctional Alimentary Obsessive Behavior, or in layman's terms, Carniphobia.

"When did you first notice you were eating less meat?"

"In college, I think. Most of the girls in the sorority house were concerned about their weight. And no wonder! What with the longs hours, bad romances and poor eating habits. Red meat was designated the cause so we ate lots of chicken salad and chips and pasta."

"Are you still conscious of your weight?"

"Oh, yes. I'm always counting calories. I keep three sizes of clothes in my closet."

"What sort of Carniphobic would you consider yourself?"