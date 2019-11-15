On the Edge of Common Sense: Horse Psychology

Following my instructions, I crouched real low and approached him. He mistook me for the farrier and let me pick up a front foot. I buckled on the one-leg hobble and stood up. He realized immediately the trick I pulled on him and promptly went into his “bad actor” routine. He ran around the corral on three legs, he reared, rolled, snorted, slobbered, kicked, fell, cussed and generally just made a fool of himself. Which, of course, was the plan.

After soakin’ him like this for twenty minutes, I went over and humiliated him in every way I could think of. I tickled his flank, handled his tail, patted his belly, stuck my fingers in his mouth, nose and ears. He stood and took it, glaring at me. Then I took off the hobble and repeated the tickling, handling, patting and poking while he stood there shaking and hating me. But he did stand.

I tubed him two or three times and gave him his first full series of vaccinations without a twitch, a foot up or an ear. The only restraint was a halter, my voice and his knowledge that when it was him against me, it was ME in charge. It took forty-five minutes and was the pinnacle of my horsedom.

He never forgot and the times I worked on him over the years he allowed it. It was a good arrangement, I got him vetted and he still hated me.

For those of you who think this little experience swelled my head, some of you’ll be pleased to know that the last time I wormed Scrap Iron, I turned my back on him and he bit me on the shoulder. I whirled around and he had this innocent look on his face. I stared at him. He smiled just a little and seemed to say. “I’m just keepin’ you on your toes, kid, so you don’t get too cocky. It’s for your own good!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0