Online visioning tour to help set course for downtown Lovelock community input portal at lovelovelock.com

LOVELOCK — A virtual visioning tour of the downtown Lovelock core is online and ready for community input.

The web-based community outreach is part of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant to assess and clear properties, known as “Brownfields,” that are planned for reuse or redevelopment. Brownfields sites can include properties that are vacant, or are abandoned or underutilized sites that may suffer from real or perceived contamination.

“Community outreach and engagement are crucial elements of the Lovelock/Pershing Brownfields Initiative,” said Sheryl Gonzales, Executive Director for the Western Nevada Development District which applied for the monies and manages the project with the Pershing County Economic Development Authority.

“With the current restrictions brought on by COVID-19, we are using a virtual visioning tour and community input questions to continue the planning and reuse efforts,” Gonzales said.

The tour is hosted by Heidi E. Lusby-Angvick, Executive Director of the Pershing County Economic Development Authority, and focuses on four key parcels on Cornell Ave., Main Street and 11th Street, including the site of a major blaze that destroyed three historic buildings in November 2019.