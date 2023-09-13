Go check out this 40 Acres of beautiful sage and grass lands. 360 degrees of view from Ruby Mountains to the miles of grass lands. This is what Home in Nevada means. The smell of sage brush and the light of the moon and stars at night. Dream of a place you can build and sit out on a porch and see miles of alluring land this property you do not want to miss out on. Property is located 7.5 miles from the Rydon Sinclair gas station. Follow Coal mine canyon road till you hit Mesa Verde and take a left, follow road till you hit Taft Avenue and take a right. Go past log cabin house till you come to the cross fence which is on the right side of the road take a left. Follow that road till it comes to the first road and turn right and follow road over the cattle guard. Once over the cattle guard the property corner is right in the first flat bare land. (looks like a good place to turn around) . Roads are not maintained.