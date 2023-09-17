This Great lot with a shop in spring creek is ready for you to build your dream home. Shop already included. Must see, won't last long.
0 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $99,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stunning custom Elko home nestled on a hilltop with awesome views. This house features six bedrooms four and a half bathrooms, a spacious livi…
Sellers offering $5000.00 towards buyers buy down rate or closing costs. Welcome to 3553 Hawthorne Dr. Elko. This home has so much to offer wi…
Built in 1929 by Nevada Supreme Court Justice Milton Badt, this historic Elko home was designed to resemble the Badt's honeymoon cottage in En…
Model: The TOPAZ GBE. Status: Not Permitted Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite counter…
Welcome to this charming property located in Lamoille. The landscaping is lush and green, the outdoor space is great for entertaining. Upon en…