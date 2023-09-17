This property has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a large dining room just off the kitchen. There is a living room just as you step inside the front door. The back yard is fully fenced with a covered patio and mature trees including apple and plum trees. This home sits on a corner lot of a cul de sac and quiet street. The seller will not review any offers for 7 days (9/21/23) for owner occupants. Investor offers will not be reviewed or considered for 21 days (10/5/23).