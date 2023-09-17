Welcome to 2254 Clearwater Ct. This home is nestled in a cul-de-sac close to shopping, schools and outdoor adventures. As you pull up to 2254 Clearwater Ct. you will find a nicely maintained yard with mature landscaping. Inside, you'll find a formal living room, nicely updated kitchen. There are two bedrooms upstairs with bay windows, a den/office in the middle and the master suite is downstairs. There is a natural gas fireplace by the office to help keep this place cozy in the cold winter months. The backyard is perfect for entertaining complete with privacy fence and concrete patio perfect for a seating area maybe even a fire pit. Add this one to your list today.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $335,000
