Live the cowboy dream in Elko, NV! This exquisite 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits on 9.5 acres in the desirable Elko Summit Estates and has a 2,500 sq. ft. barn complete with horse stalls and wash bay. This upscale home features vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, granite counter tops, and all new appliances. The kitchen has a smooth stove top built into the island, double wall oven, tons of cabinet space, and granite counter tops. The dining room has a custom wine bar. Master bath has a jetted tub, and a tiled walk-in shower with two shower heads each with it's own temperature control. The second bathroom has a tiled walk-in shower as well. The exterior of the home is your own private nature reserve with brick walkways, pergola coverings and bench seating. The Barn was built by Cleary and includes 3 separate horse stalls, each equipped with automatic waterers, a horse washing bay and a tack room.