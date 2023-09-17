Model: The Winchester Z.H.: Plan WIZH-1. Status - Foundation Stage. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 12/01/23. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry way, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, and baths. Vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note refrigerator is no longer included. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.