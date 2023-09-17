This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom split-entry house offers both comfort and convenience. As you enter, you'll find a practical mudroom with cabinets for your storage needs, along with a dedicated laundry room. The heart of this home is the large kitchen, complete with a convenient breakfast island and an abundance of cabinets for all your culinary essentials. The spacious dining room seamlessly flows into the inviting living room, providing an ideal space for gatherings and entertainment. Stay cozy during the colder months with the pellet stove centrally located in the home. The generously sized master bedroom features a sizable closet and an ensuite master bath, complete with a soaker tub and a separate shower for relaxation and rejuvenation. Step outside to the covered deck and discover the perfect spot for outdoor dining or simply unwinding while enjoying the fresh air. The fenced backyard offers privacy and security, making it an excellent play area for children or pets. And last but certainly not least, your new home boasts stunning views of the majestic Ruby Mountains, providing a picturesque backdrop that you'll never tire of.