This is your opportunity to own a piece of serene paradise. Welcome to 1829 Pickering Avenue, a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom manufactured home on 4.5 sprawling acres of endless possibility. Wake up to breathtaking sunrises and savor a morning coffee on the deck while serenaded by the local birds. This home was purchased by the Seller in 2006 and has undergone a complete renovation from walls, flooring, wiring, and fixtures to kitchen and all new windows. The kitchen boasts a gas stove, while a trash compactor simplifies kitchen cleanup, leaving you with more time to enjoy your surroundings. Unwind and rejuvenate in the luxurious walk-in jetted tub in the second bathroom. The home has a deck at both the front and back of the home. Landscaping includes trees, lawn and flower beds. The home has a storage shed, detached 2-car garage with power, and a storage shed. The well house has a water filtration system. Call today to discover more about this remarkable property or to schedule a viewing.