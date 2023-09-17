Located in a cul-de-sac with gorgeous mountain views, this property is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home and is all fenced in with a drive gate for extra security. Home has central air to keep you nice and cool in the summer months and a pellet stove to keep you warm and cozy in the winter months. Home sits on 1.40 acres, which has plenty of space for horses, build a shop, park an RV, ATVs, boat, etc. Natural gas and fiber optic internet service to the street, but not yet hooked up to home. SELLERS ARE OFFERING $2,000 TOWARDS BUYER'S CLOSING COSTS. Interior of home just painted on 9/3/2023; living room, dining room, kitchen and hallways.