Nestled in the natural beauty, this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers a blend of comfort and mountain views. With its open floor plan and detached garage this property welcomes you home. The living area flows effortlessly into the dining space and kitchen allowing natural light to flood the interior. The home has a large kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer to stay. Primary bedroom has walk in closet an en suite bath. Two additional rooms for family, guests or office/hobby. House is cooled with window unit and there is a pellet stove that warms the home. The shed is plumbed for a bath and has power to it. Large detached garage has work area and plenty of storage. Agent is related to seller