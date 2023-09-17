This very well maintained home comes with some unique features. 3 bedroom with 3 full baths. The primary bedroom has 2 full baths, one with a sunken garden tub the other with a full sized walk in shower and 2 shower heads. The kitchen has new LED lighting and beautiful wood cabinets. Sunken living room is light & bright. There is a double sided fireplace between kitchen & living area. The oversized family room has pellet stove, huge windows, views of the Ruby Mtns and a sliding glass door out to the built in hot tub. Did I mention the covered out door kitchen that has BBQ, fridge and dutch oven abilities....New carpet through out and a new roof in 2018. The home is light and bright..Spring Creeks newest school is across the fairway....Take a look..Professional photo's coming next week...