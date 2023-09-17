Located on the Spring Creek Golf Course and situated on a 1 acre corner lot. This Spring Creek, NV home offers a central location, spacious layout and unfinished basement. The main level features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors in the main areas, and an open concept kitchen. The primary bedroom, also on the main level, has a walk in closet and attached bathroom featuring soaking tub and walk in tile shower. One of the standout features of this property is the unfinished basement, providing endless possibilities for customization and expansion. Lastly don't forget the attached triple car garage for convenience and storage. Don't miss the opportunity to make this property your dream home!