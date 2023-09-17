Come see the home with all the space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus a bonus room to do what you like with the possibilities are endless. The living room boasts a big window which brings in lots of natural light and a pellet stove to keep warm in the colder months. The backyard is fully fenced with landscaping, automatic sprinklers and a gate with access to the street behind the home it has convenience and potential for an awesome outdoor space. You don't want to miss this one. Listing agent is related to the seller. Sellers are offering up to and no more than $7,000 towards closing cost or buyers choice with an acceptable offer.