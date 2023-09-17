Welcome to 278 Barite Street! As you walk in you see the spacious family room, the kitchen with granite countertops that add a nice touch to your cooking space. In the basement, you will find a large bar and seating area and additionally a poker room for those who enjoy a friendly game. Convenience is key with a laundry chute for easy access. Enjoy the outdoors in the large yard with ponds, a covered patio and the deck that are ideal for enjoying morning coffee or hosting BBQs. The shed is insulated and has electricity ran to it! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity!