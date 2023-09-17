Welcome to 1703 Celtic Way, this home is minutes away from schools, shopping and is move in ready! Walking up to this home you'll be greeted by a fully landscaped front yard situated on a corner lot. As you enter this home you'll enter into formal living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows that allows for an of abundance of natural light, on this level is also the kitchen that features stainless steal appliances and perfect layout for entertaining. Upstairs features the main suite with an attached bath, soaker tub and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom with a double vanity sink. Downstairs from the kitchen you will notice the large family room with a gas fireplace perfect for those cozy nights, a half bath and the laundry, in the basement features another bedroom and a full bathroom along with additional living space. Off the kitchen is a deck and a large wrap around concreate patio perfect for those summer nights with a fully fenced and landscaped yard. The front and backyard are on an automatic sprinkler system. This home is pride in ownership and one you wont want to miss!