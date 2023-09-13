Welcome to 173 Kimberly Ln., located on 9 acres in the Elko Summit Estates gated community, where luxury living meets breathtaking natural beauty. This impeccable 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath residence offers spectacular views and an abundance of features. The main floor features a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, bar seating, XL island, and pantry. A cozy living room with stone fireplace and bay window, formal dining room, and a convenient half bath. Upstairs you'll find the luxurious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom complete with fireplace and walk-in closet. There are 3 more bedrooms and a bathroom on this level. The finished basement offers a full bathroom and a fifth bedroom. The family room features a kitchenette, and walk-out slider. Enjoy peace of mind with a total house backup generator. The yard features an automatic sprinkler system, trees, BBQ area with pavers and fire pit, storage sheds, cement RV pad with 50-amp electrical hookup. The property is fenced for horses and offers hay storage for up to 1 ton of hay. A tack barn and auto watering system. The bonus hot tub room provides the perfect sanctuary to unwind. Please see the full list of upgrades.