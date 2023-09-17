The grand entrance to this home will astound you! The Great Room is very inviting with a spacious living area and gorgeous windows that bring in tons of natural sunlight! The Kitchen/Dining has a fabulous island, granite counter tops, double refrigerator, and knotty alder cabinets! The split floor plan has gorgeous 9 foot ceilings, that lead into the Master Suite and Bathroom! The Master Bath has double sinks, upgraded granite, & the shower is tiled from floor to ceiling with 2 rain head showerheads. Let's take a stroll up the grand staircase, and take a look at the Bonus Area for your entertainment that has an additional 40X40 window, 2 Bedrooms and Bathroom. The Basement is framed & totally ready to be finished! A portion of it has been sheet rocked, and it is plumbed for a bathroom. There is a huge wood stove that sits on a tile and stone pad with a pony wall with a 2nd return. In a addition there is an interior rated door to a wood storage room. You can get all toasty in the basement and stroll out to the patio and enjoy the views of the city on your patio. Hurry and make this your HOME!