Stunning custom Elko home nestled on a hilltop with awesome views. This house features five bedrooms four and a half bathrooms, a spacious living area, family room off the kitchen with a fireplace for a cozy evening, a bright open kitchen floorplan with plenty of storage, The back yard boasts an awesome sitting area around a firepit perfect for entertaining with breathtaking views. This home features a walkout basement which could be used for a mother-in-law's quarters! You will feel like you are living in the country when you are only 10 minutes from shopping, schools and so much more. Don't wait. Call me now.