This stunning home sits on 1.03 acres of pristine land with mature landscaping. The craftmanship of this 5 bedrooms, 2-12 baths home is one of a kind! Hardwood flooring throughout the family, living, and dining room. Kitchen has been remodeled from top to bottom with upgraded extra tall cabinets, tile backsplash throughout, and a large buffet area with glass front cabinetry. New windows installed in 2023 with warranty. New roof within last 5 years. The main bedroom has his and her closets. double vanity sinks, specialty cabinetry, and a tiled tub/shower combo. The downstairs features a large landing currently used for a home gym area, extra living/family room, additional bedroom, and a extra large storage room attached. This home comes with both an attached and detached shop with power for all storage needs. New fence was installed in the summer of 2022, so that the yard is completely fence in. Separate areas for gardening or for having an area for animals. Lot features RV/Trailer parking/storage. basketball court, trampoline, and swing set for all the summer/fall fun anyone could want. This home is a custom design to make it one of a kind.